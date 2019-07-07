Eva water recall, NHIS ultimatum, other  major health news last week

Related News

NAFDAC orders recall of batches of Eva water

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has directed the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited to recall batches of one of its popular products, Eva Premium Table Water, due to public complaints of impurity in the water.

The health agency on its Twitter handle on Friday said the decision to recall the Eva Premium Table Water 75cl is as a result of precautionary step pending investigation by the agency.

According to the tweets, the company had voluntarily reported to NAFDAC on June 20 that the colour of the product changes from colourless to light green and there is a presence of particles in two lots.

“The affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl was produced between 22nd and 23rd May 2019 at Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.”

Senate gives NHIS, HMOs three months to pay outstanding debts

The Senate has given the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) three months to direct Health Maintenance Organisation (HMOs) to settle all outstanding debt owed all health care providers in Nigeria.

The directive was one of the two resolutions by the Senate on Thursday.

They were adopted after the lawmakers deliberated on a motion on “The Urgent Need to Make the NHIS Work for Nigerians” sponsored by Oloriegbe Ibrahim and eight other senators.

The Senate noted that the scheme has a presidential mandate of achieving Universal Health Coverage by 2015 but “has failed in this regard as available information shows that it currently boasts of a little above 6 million enrollees even as at the middle of 2019.”

NACA DG resigned voluntarily, not sacked – Presidency

The Presidency on Tuesday night confirmed that erstwhile Director-General of the National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA),Sani Aliyu, resigned his appointment voluntarily.

The president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, who confirmed the development on his Facebook page in Abuja, dismissed insinuations in some quarters that the DG was sacked.

Mr Shehu said Mr Aliyu resigned voluntarily and it was accepted by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bulgaria confirms second African swine fever outbreak in three days

Bulgarian Food Safety Agency (BFSA) on Friday evening confirmed a second outbreak of African swine fever in domestic pigs in three days, and the third since 2018.

The disease was located in a backyard pig farm in the village of Novachene near Danube River, only 16 km southeast of the village of Zhernov where the previous case was confirmed on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday at a meeting of the Management Board of State Fund Agriculture, the country’s Minister of Agriculture, Food and Forestry, Desislava Taneva, called for rigorous implementation of prevention and control measures.

According to Taneva, this is a very dangerous disease that spreads quickly and easily, “there is no cure and vaccine for it, and the economic losses are enormous.’’

Malaria: U.S. distributes 2.3 million insecticidal nets in C/River

The United States of America has reached more than 4.2 million people in Cross River State and distributed 2.3 million Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN), as part of efforts to control malaria across Nigeria.

The U.S Embassy stated that the assistance was given to people in over 4,000 communities in Cross River over the last two months.

World Health Organisation calls for stronger medicine regulatory system

The World Health Organisation has called for a stiffer regulatory system to monitor the manufacturing of medicines, in order to reduce the health hazards caused by substandard medicine.

The international health agency said medicine monitoring has become imperative if the world is to attain universal health coverage.

WHO said the clamour for stronger regulation for medicine is as a result of a recent global recall of dozens of medicines.

In recent months, regulators across many countries have recalled dozens of medicines to treat high blood pressure because they were found to contain potentially cancer-causing impurities.

NAFDAC warns against use of carbide to ripen fruits

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) hasurged fruit sellersto refrain from using calcium carbide to ripen fruits for commercial purpose.

NAFDAC Director-General, Mojisola Adeyeye, said “using carbide to ripen fruits is dangerous for human health.”

Calcium carbide is a toxic and highly dangerous, corrosive chemical used industrially in the production of acetylene gas, which burns and produces light.

It has the potential to cause cancer and contain traces of phosphorous hydride and arsenic and when in contact with moist skin and mucous membrane, it can lead to ulceration.

Cholera: DRC to vaccinate over 1 million people in phase 2 campaign

The Democratic Republic of Congo is conducting phase two of its biggest everoral vaccination campaign against cholera.

The campaign is scheduled to take place from July 3-8 in 15 health districts in the four central provinces of DRC – Kasaï, Kasaï Oriental, Lomami et Sankuru.

The second dose of vaccine confers lasting immunity against cholera and is being targeted at 1,235,972 people over one year of age.

The purpose of the vaccination campaign is to contain the serious epidemic which resulted in 9,154 presumed cases and 458 deaths in the five affected provinces in Kasaï region between January and December 2018.