UPDATED: Nigerian govt withdraws corruption charges against Danjuma Goje

and
Senator Danjuma Goje
Senator Danjuma Goje

The Federal High Court in Jos has discharged a senator, Danjuma Goje, of the corruption charges filed against him.

This came after the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) applied for the withdrawal of the charges on Friday.

Mr Goje was being prosecuted by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, for allegedly mismanaging funds of his home Gombe State when he was the governor there.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the EFCC withdrew from the matter when Mr Goje agreed to step down for Ahmed Lawan as Senate President.

According to Daily Trust newspaper, an official from the AGF’s office, Pius Akutah, told the court that he has an application to withdraw the charges against Mr Goje on Friday.

“My Lord, we have an application having taken over the case and reviewed the 21 count charges of no submission and by the ruling of this court quashed 19 leaving only two count charges in which they are to enter defence.

“As it is, the Federal Ministry of Justice wishes to withdraw those two charges against the accused persons This action is in line with the power vested on the AGF by virtue of section 128 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015 particularly sub section 1 of that section (128).”

“It’s in accordance with the power vested on the AGF by the constitution that we wish to withdraw the charges before your Lordship. This is our humble application and urge your Lordship to grant our application,” the official was quoted as saying.

Mr Goje’s counsel, Adeniyi Akintola, did not oppose the application.

In his ruling, Justice Babatunde Quadri reportedly said pursuant to Section 174(1) particularly sub-section (b) and coupled with Section 108 (2) of 2015, “the application by the AGF to withdraw the charges is hereby granted.”

“The accused persons are hereby discharged,” he said.

Akwa Ibom advertD

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.