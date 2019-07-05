Maritime union suspends strike

Lagos sea port usef to illustrate the story. [Photo credit: The Guardian Nigeria]
The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria on Friday suspended its three days strike following the intervention of the federal government.

Adewale Adeyanju, the president general of the union, confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that the strike was suspended following the intervention of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transportation, Sabiu Zakari, and managing director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Hadiza Bala-Usman, after a meeting held in Lagos.

Mr Adeyanju said Messrs Zakari and Bala-Usman promised to address all the grey areas affecting staff welfare, particularly the backlog allowances owed stevedoring and dockworkers.

“I want to confirm to you that we have suspended the three days strike,” Mr Adeyanju said.

“We commend the efforts of the permanent secretary, Ministry of Transportation, MD of NPA, and other stakeholders for their concerns and intervention.

“They have assured us that the issue that regards maritime staff welfare would be resolved. We shall be having stakeholders meeting next week to find a way out of this problem.

“I also commend the cooperation and solidarity of our union members for sticking to the directives of the union’s executive, bearing in mind, injury to one is injury to all.”

The union shut the gates leading to the seaports on Wednesday morning after giving a two week ultimatum to the International Oil Companies (IOCs) to fulfill their part of the bargain on staff welfare.

The action plunged the maritime sector, the country’s second largest revenue generating sector, into comatose.

For over a year, both parties had been at loggerheads over the unpaid wages.

The union’s boss, while addressing chapter chairmen on Tuesday evening, maintained that they would shut all seaports gates if their demands were not met.

“Enough is enough and the IOC need to respect the laws of the land because these people are denying us our rights by failing to pay our wages,” he had said.

