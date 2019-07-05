Buhari appoints 11 new aides

President Muhammadu Buhari
President Muhammadu Buhari signing an executive order

The presidency has sent the statement below to PREMIUM TIMES announcing the appointments of eleven personal staff for President Muhammadu Buhari.

The appointments are coming five weeks after President Buhari was inaugurated for a fresh four-year term.

Read the full statement below.

STATE HOUSE PRESS RELEASE

PRESIDENT BUHARI MAKES APPOINTMENTS OF PERSONAL STAFF

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the following appointments of personal staff.

1. Mohammed Sarki Abba – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events)

2. Ya’u Shehu Darazo – Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties)

3. Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi – Personal Physician to the President

4. Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure – State Chief of Protocol

5. Sabiu Yusuf – Special Assistant (Office of the President)

6. Saley Yuguda – Special Assistant (House Keeping)

7. Ahmed Muhammed Mayo – Special Assistant (Finance & Administration)

8. Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties)

9. Friday Bethel – Personal Assistant (General Duties)

10. Sunday Aghaeze – Personal Assistant (State Photographer)

11. Bayo Omoboriowo – Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer)

The above appointments take effect from May 29, 2019.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

July 5, 2019

