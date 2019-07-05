NAFDAC orders recall of batches of Eva water

Eva Water
Coca-Cola Eva Water

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has directed the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited to recall batches of one of its popular products (Eva Premium Table Water) due to public complaints of impurity in the water.

The health agency on its Twitter handle on Friday said the decision to recall the Eva Premium Table Water 75cl is as a result of precautionary step pending investigation by the agency.

According to the tweets, the company had voluntarily reported to NAFDAC on June 20, that the colour of the product changes from colourless to light green and there are presence of particles in two lots.

Some of the fundamental properties of potable natural water is being colourless, odourless and tasteless.

Eva Premium water is one of Nigeria’s popular brand of bottled water.

“The affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl was produced between 22nd and 23rd May, 2019 at Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The details of the affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl are:

Name of ProductProduction DateBest Before Date
Eva Premium Table Water 75cl220519.14.27 AC422/05/20
Eva Premium Table Water 75cl230519.15.15 AC423/05/20

“Eva Premium Table Water 75cl produced by Nigerian Bottling Company is registered by NAFDAC. The NAFDAC Registration Number is 01-0492.

“The production of Eva Premium Table Water 75cl at Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State has been suspended pending the outcome of investigation being conducted by the Agency,” the regulator said.

NAFDAC implored distributors, wholesalers and retailers to immediately stop the distribution and sale of the affected Eva Premium Table Water 75cl.

Distributors are also advised to return the stock of the affected product in their possession to the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited, Asejire, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The agency urged consumers to report adverse effects related to the use of the product to the nearest NAFDAC office or via pharmacovigilance@nafdac.gov.ng.

