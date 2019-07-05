BREAKING: Court orders interim forfeiture of $40 million jewelries allegedly owned by Diezani Alison-Madueke

Related News

A Lagos Division of the Federal High Court has ordered the interim forfeiture of jewelries valued at about $40 million to the Nigerian government.

The jewelries were recovered by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, in homes traced to the former minister of petroleum, Diezani Allison-Madueke.

Nicholas Oweibo, the judge, made the order Friday after granting an ex parte motion application brought before him by the EFCC prosecutor, Rotimi Oyedepo.

In the application, the EFCC said the expensive items, comprising wristwatches, necklaces, bracelets, bangles, earrings and more, were reasonably suspected to have been acquired with proceeds of unlawful activities of the former minister.

Details later…