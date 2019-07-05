Osun Governorhip: Atiku speaks on Supreme Court judgement

Related News

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has consoled the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke, over his defeat at the Supreme Court on Friday.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the apex court reaffirmed Gboyega Oyetola of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) as the winner of September 2018 governorship election in the state.

This came after the Court of Appeal earlier nullified the March 22 judgement of the Osun State election petition tribunal which declared Mr Adeleke the winner of the election.

The apex court said the judge who had read the majority judgement at the tribunal, Peter Obiora, was evidently absent on February 6, given the documents before the court.

It said the failure of Mr Obiora to be present on that day meant that the tribunal lacked the authorities to have given any judgment on the matter.

Two of the seven members of the Supreme Court panel, however, disagreed with the ruling.

Atiku Reacts

Mr Abubakar consoled Mr Adeleke in a series of post on his verified Twitter handle after the Supreme Court decision.

Mr Abubakar is also contesting the election that brought Muhammadu Buhari as the president of Nigeria for the second time in court.

The former vice president also issued a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES on Friday.

See the full text of the statement below-

We Will Stand By You, No Matter What

I join with people of goodwill all over Nigeria to say to Senator Ademola Adeleke, and the people of the great state of Osun, that we stand with them in good times and in difficult days.

The Supreme Court has ruled and because of its judicial finality, the legal case is over. However, the love, acceptance and endorsement that the people of Osun bestowed on both Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party is not over and cannot be overlooked.

Those who think this is the end of the road for Senator Adeleke and the Peoples Democratic Party in Osun, are greatly mistaken. This is not the end. Not even the beginning of the end. No. Today marks the continued ascendancy of Senator Adeleke and his party in the hearts and minds of his people.

They had expected that the progress and development that the Adeleke family had consistently brought to Osun will be translated to their governance. That hope is not dead. Only delayed.

I extend my right hand of brotherhood to Senator Adeleke in all his future endeavours and I assure the good people of the state of Osun that the Peoples Democratic Party remembers their love and acceptance and will never forget to stand by them no matter the situation.

Finally, I urge the nation’s judiciary to take a pulse of the nation and reflect it. In their hands, God has placed a great responsibility. The duty to ensure that justice is done, irrespective of the pressure to do otherwise, by the powers that be.

Atiku Abubakar,

Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party and Vice President of Nigeria, 1999-2007.