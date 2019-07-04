Detained Madonna university students, lecturer released from prison

A day after a court granted them freedom, six students and a lecturer of the Madonna University, Okija, Anambra State, were on Thursday released from prison.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how they were granted bail by the Federal High Court in Awka presided over by Justice Babatunde Quadri.

The students had been arrested for Facebook posts which allegedly portrayed the school in a bad light.

One of the Facebook posts read: “Good lecturers are scarce. Madonna University administration should be nice to our lecturers, or a good number of them will resign.”

The detained students were, however, charged for offences bordering on cybercrime. Their release from jail came after protests by activists across the country.

Some of the activists who participated in the campaign against the university confirmed their freedom.

A former presidential candidate and the publisher of SaharaReporters, Omoyele Sowore, also posted their release on social media.

VIDEO: #madonnauniversity buckled under pressure, releases 7 student activists imprisoned for fighting oppression on campus #Madonna7 https://t.co/VBBzPj9XsE

More details to follow…

