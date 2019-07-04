JUST IN: Chinda takes Minority Leader’s seat in Reps chamber

Kingsley Chinda, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) choice for Minority Leader, has taken over that seat at the ongoing plenary of the House.

Mr Chinda has been at loggerheads with the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, over the latter’s announcement of Ndudi Elumelu as House Minority Leader.

The atmosphere is tensed at the plenary as the Speaker has refused to recognise Mr Chinda despite raising a point of order several times.

The Speaker, contrary to PDP’s decision, had named Mr Elumelu as the Minority Leader.

Mr Elumelu, from Delta State, was named alongside Toby Okechukwu (Enugu) as his deputy; Gideon Gwani as Minority Whip; and Adesegun Adekoya as Deputy Minority Whip.

The announcement on Wednesday was vehemently rejected by some lawmakers of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The opposition party had in a letter announced Mr Chinda as its leader in the House.

The party also nominated Chukwuka Onyema, Deputy Minority Leader; Yakubu Barde, Minority Whip; and Muraina Ajibola, Deputy Minority Whip.

But Mr Gbajabiamila said he relied on a letter from 99 members of minority parties in the House, based on the provisions of the House Rules.

Details later…

