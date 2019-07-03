30 feared dead after dam swept away houses in India

Related News

Officials on Wednesday reported that a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rain, and in the tragedy, dozens of houses in the downstream areas were washed away.

District officials said Tiware dam in coastal Ratnagiri district developed a breach on Tuesday night after heavy rain.

The officials said they had recovered six bodies from nearby areas by 9.30 a.m. local time while villagers claimed that at least 23 people were still missing.

They said that search operations are underway.

Authorities have warned and put on high alert people in at least ten surrounding villages.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “intermittent rain with isolated heavy showers’’ in the Mumbai and coastal region.

(Sputnik/NAN)