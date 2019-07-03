30 feared dead after dam swept away houses in India

Officials on Wednesday reported that a dam in Maharashtra’s coastal Konkan region breached following incessant rain, and in the tragedy, dozens of houses in the downstream areas were washed away.
District officials said Tiware dam in coastal Ratnagiri district developed a breach on Tuesday night after heavy rain.
The officials said they had recovered six bodies from nearby areas by 9.30 a.m. local time while villagers claimed that at least 23 people were still missing.
They said that search operations are underway.
Authorities have warned and put on high alert people in at least ten surrounding villages.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted “intermittent rain with isolated heavy showers’’ in the Mumbai and coastal region.
(Sputnik/NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.