NASS Leadership: Yahaya’s emergence as Senate Leader threatens Doguwa’s ambition

The chances of Alhassan Doguwa emerging as the House Leader for the House of Representatives appeared under threat on Tuesday following the announcement of Abdullahi Yahaya as the Senate Leader.

Ahmed Lawan, the senate president, on Tuesday announced Mr Yahaya and seven others as principal officers of the Senate.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday said it has adopted Mr Doguwa who represents Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency, Kano State, as Majority Leader of House of Representatives.

Mr Yahaya from Kebbi State and Mr Doguwa from Kano are both from the North-Western zone of the country.

With the development in the Senate, Mr Doguwa’s chances now appear slim as it is unlikely for the North-West to produce both the Senate and House Leaders.

This development has paved the way for the North-Eastern zone to produce the House Leader.

The most ranking member from the North East is Tahir Monguno who was also tipped for the position.

Mr Monguno has the same experience as Mr Doguwa. They were both members of the House in the Third Republic.

They both came back to the House in 2007 and have remained till date.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, was expected to announce the various principal officers’ positions on Tuesday.

To the shock of most members, however, nothing was said regarding the leadership positions.

A member of the House from the North-West, Sada Jibiya (Katsina, APC), explained that the recent development will definitely threaten the chances of his zone.

“I think with the recent development, the party will have to reconsider its position.”

“This will definitely threaten the chances of the North-West” He said.

A member of the House ad-hoc committee on media, Bamidele Salam, while defending the delay in the announcement said the House needed to consult.

“It wasn’t announced because there is a need for wider consultations”

He added that the positions would be announced before the end of the week.

Meanwhile, impeccable sources have confirmed that the North-East has started rallying for the position.