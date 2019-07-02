Alleged N2.1bn fraud: Court grants Dokpesi leave to travel abroad

Related News

The Federal High Court in Abuja, on Tuesday, granted leave to the founder of Daar Communications, founder of Daar Communications, Raymond Dokpesi, to travel abroad for medical checkup.

The Federal Government is trying Mr Dokpesi on charges of alleged money laundering to the tune of N2.1 billion.

At the resumed hearing on Tuesday, Mr Dokpesi was to enter his defence. But when the matter was called, the court was informed that the defendant’s counsel, Kanu Agabi, was at another court outside Abuja.

The prosecuting counsel, Oluwaleke Atolagbe, informed the court that the matter had been adjourned for Mr Dokpesi to open defence, only for him to get a letter that the trial would not proceed.

But Mr Ogar, the counsel standing in for Mr Agabi, said the lead counsel was before an election tribunal in Taraba State, which would take time to conclude.

Mr Ogar, however, urged the court for more time to enable Mr Agabi to come and commence the defence.

Meanwhile, in an application dated June 28 and filed by Mr Dokpesi, he asked the court to release his international passport to enable him to go for medical checkup.

The application was not opposed by the prosecution counsel, who only asked that the court imposed a substantial condition in order to ensure that the trial continues

Prior to this, the judge, John Tsoho, granted the application on the condition that the passport would be returned to the Deputy Chief Registrar of the court with two guarantors of reputes.

Mr Tsoho then adjourned to November 12.