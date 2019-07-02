Ethiopian Airlines clarifies seizure of foreign currency at Addis Ababa Airport

Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa
Ethiopian Airlines has said that reports about the seizure of foreign currencies by the Ethiopian Customs and Revenue Authority at the Addis Ababa International Airport are not true.

Firihiewot Mekonnen, the general manager, Ethiopian Airlines (Nigeria), said in a statement in Lagos on Tuesday that the claim that the ECRA was seizing foreign currencies in excess of $3,000 from transit passengers for failing to declare them was false.

Mrs Mekonnen said: “This is an incorrect and misleading statement that needs correction.

“Any passenger transiting Addis Ababa without leaving the airport is free to board his or her next flight carrying whatever amount of foreign currencies from the previous flight,” she said.

“However, if passengers enter Ethiopia carrying money in excess of $3,000, they are required to declare the money they carry to ECRA personnel as they exit the airport and take declaration form for smooth check-in for their next flight.”

According to her, this procedure is not unique to Ethiopia as it is practiced by many countries.

She said that the airline appropriately informed its passengers by making repeated announcements on all of its flights, while the customs authority also displayed the procedure on notice boards at Addis Ababa International Airport.

“In fact, travelling to Ethiopia has been made easier, more convenient and simple with Visa on Arrival and electronic visa,” Mrs Mekonnen said. (NAN)

