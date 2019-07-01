COZA Rape Scandal: Poju Oyemade, Sam Adeyemi react

Related News

The Senior Pastor of the Covenant Christian Centre, Poju Oyemade, has said that he was heartbroken after watching Busola Dakolo’s interview on YNaija.

Mrs Dakolo had alleged that she was raped by Biodun Fatoyinbo, founder of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), an allegation the pastor denies.

Mr Oyemade shared his thoughts on Monday via Instagram moments before the embattled pastor of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA) announced that he was stepping down.

Mr Oyemade said he was addressing the matter based on requests by many about his position on the issue.

He said he could only watch the tape for a few minutes as ”it was difficult to sit through it.”

“I immediately contacted the spiritual leader in the Body of Christ I believe Pastor Biodun defers in authority to, to wade into the issue and bring about a decision.

“He informed me of his position. It was that Pst Biodun should first step down from the pulpit indefinitely, suspend 7days of glory and make a public statement. These he made known to him directly in an hour.”

He said they had three objectives in mind – justice, healing and redemption.

“It is apparent that the manner in which our Pentecostal Churches were/are born with an individual receiving a call directly from God and we all operating largely as independent bodies, our governing structures are not as strong as in the orthodox church settings with the exemption of Pentecostal denominations where you are appointed a pastor and can be easily sanctioned.”

Adeyemi’s reaction

Also, Sam Adeyemi, the senior pastor of Daystar Christian Centre, has demanded prayers for the church and families of the accused and accuser.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Mr Adeyemi said there should be a legal process to establish the truth on the rape allegation.

“My attention has been drawn to the allegations of rape made against Pastor Biodun Fatoyinbo by Mrs Busola Dakolo. These are, no doubt, serious allegations. Rape is a crime and I say a firm NO to rape,” he said.

“As Christians, it is only appropriate for us to seek for truth, justice, healing, and restoration for all involved. The Bible instructs us to do this with humility (Galatians 6:1).

“While these are still allegations, I empathise with Mrs Dakolo and everyone that has been affected, and I pray God’s peace for them at this time.

“While the allegations have been refuted, I hope there will be a process, legal or counselling, to establish the truth in these circumstances.

“Meanwhile, let us pray for peace and strength for everyone hurting in this process, for the families of the accusers and the accused, and the Church.”

Mr Fatoyinbo on Monday announced that he would be “taking a leave of absence from the pulpit of the church.”

The pastor’s decision came amid public outcry which called on him to step down and address the numerous rape and sex allegations levelled against him by several women aside from Busola.

Mr Fatoyinbo said he made the decision after consulting several spiritual leaders around the world and the leadership of COZA.