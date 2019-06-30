Rape Scandal: Fatoyinbo preaches Sunday sermon at COZA headquarters

and
Biodin Fatoyinbo [Photo Credit: Offical Facebook Page]
Biodin Fatoyinbo [Photo Credit: Offical Facebook Page]

Embattled Nigerian preacher, Biodun Fatoyinbo of the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly (COZA), has rendered his first Sunday sermon since the scandal of his alleged rape of a congregant broke out Friday.

Mr Fatoyinbo took the microphones at about 10:25 a.m. at the Commonwealth of Zion Assembly in Abuja, telling church members only that he had been in talks with some highly-placed individuals about the scandal.

He also announced the postponement of ‘Seven Days of Glory,’ an annual gathering known to bring top Pentecostal preachers from the United States into Abuja.

“We don’t want to put our guest speakers go through security checks,” Mr Fatoyinbo told today’s congregants.

His wife, however, defended her husband, saying he would not rape even as an unbeliever. Mrs Fatoyinbo’s comments echoed what her husband said in his denial of the rape on Saturday.

Mr Fatoyinbo was accused of rape by Busola Dakolo, whose family had attended the church for decades.

Protesters have been sitting outside the church to demand the immediate resignation of Mr Fatoyinbo, and a further call for accountability amongst Nigerian Christian leaders.

Details shortly…

