APC tackles PDP over internal wrangling in ruling party

FILE: APC leaders kick off campaign in Osun state ahead of the gubernatorial elections. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official twitter handle of Orji Uzor Kalu]

In what seems like an unending exchange of words between the two dominant parties in the country, the All Progressive Congress (APC) has responded to what it described as ”antics and laughable allegations” from the People Democratic Party (PDP).

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Lanre Issa-Onilu, on Saturday, challenged the worthiness of PDP as an opposition party. He accused the PDP of trying to catch in on the rancour among some members of the the the ruling party to score political points.

There has been internal wrangling within the APC leadership with a deputy national chairman of the party, Lawal Shuaibu, and other officials demanding the resignation of party chairman Adams Oshiomhole.

Mr Issa-Onilu was also refering to the decision of the PDP to back aggrieved members of the APC for leadership positions of the National Assembly. Despite the backing, however, the candidates supported by the APC emerged as presiding officers for the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Many PDP lawmakers also ignored their party’s directive and voted for the adopted APC canidates.

”The party that was sent into a state of shock following the outcome of the National Assembly election is now accusing APC of infighting. The accusation is coming from the PDP that failed to rally its members to support its own candidates for principal offices at the National Assembly. Perhaps, to the delusional PDP, it is a sign of division within our rank to successfully mobilize our members behind our candidates for the National Assembly election. In other words, PDP had proved ultimate unity within its rank with several of its members disregarding the directive to vote for its adopted candidates. Here you have a party wallowing in denial,” the spokesperson stated.

Mr Issa-Onilu alleged that the first 15 years of PDP governance in Nigeria produced nothing short of ”odious practices like looting, booty sharing and power-grabbing. He commended the Nigerian populace for opting for ”Change” which APC represents.

”Nigerians voted against these devious practices of PDP in 2015 and 2019 and opted for Change, which APC represents. We therefore call on the PDP to do better as opposition by engaging our party on issues of good governance and matters that would better the lives of the people. This is the least Nigerians expect from the main opposition party.”

”While the APC does not owe the PDP any explanation of the modalities for appointments, we assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would always appoint deserving individuals who share our progressive ideals and Change Agenda into positions,” he concluded.

