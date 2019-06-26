Another APC group says ‘enemies within’ sabotaging Buhari government

Related News

Another group in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has alleged that some individuals in government were sabotaging the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group made the allegation on Wednesday when it held a protest in Abuja to counter one held two days earlier during which another group alleged that a cabal had taken over the government.

The Concerned National Stakeholders of the APC, which was behind the earlier march on Monday, had accused President Buhari of delaying in fulfilling his campaign promises and blamed “internal forces” in his administration for the alleged laxity.

During the Monday protest at the Defense House in Maitama, Abuja, the group led by Symeon Chilagorom said some key individuals had taken over the government from the president.

It named the individuals as the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari; and two friends of the president widely believed to be influential in his government, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Funtua.

It said the president did not deliver on the “change” mantra of the party and questioned the prospects of delivery of the new “Next Level” agenda.

On Tuesday, the presidency dismissed the protesters as sponsored by opponents of the government.

On Wednesday, the counter-protesters marched from the Unity Fountain in the Central Business District to the Aso Villa main entrance with various placards trumpeting the accomplishments of the administration.

In a letter to the president read to journalists by the convener of the march, Paul Essen, the protesters accused the former group of being blackmailers and urged Nigerians to pay it no attention.

The protesters, who described themselves as “Pro-Democracy and Pro-Buhari,” said they believe in the leadership qualities of Mr Buhari.

But they also acknowledged the alleged existence of saboteurs in his administration.

“Your Excellency Sir, the sabotage within the corridor of power is becoming more alarming with the recent sponsored campaign against Mr. President under the guise of Mamman Daura, Ismaila Funtua and Abba Kyari.

“Mr President Sir, you are on the driver seat, not on the passenger seat as speculated by few members of our party acting the script of a man who claims to be your supporter, your coordinator, and even the coordinator of government affairs.

“This shows that the enemies are within, you must be careful such persons around you, Sir.

“Your Excellency Sir, our democracy must be sustained, somebody is trying to paint your image in a bad light after achieving so much in the last four years. We can not fold our arms and allow few individuals to ruin the country by blackmailing Mr President in a view to box him to the corner,” the letter read.

The group listed some of the accomplishments of the Buhari administration and appealed to the president to “concentrate his energy in developing Nigeria instead of listening to those who intend to blackmail him.”