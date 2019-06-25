INEC Server Controversy: Atiku counters presidency on election tribunal ruling

Related News

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has reacted to a statement by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on the recent ruling of the Presidential Election Tribunal on his petition before the tribunal.

He said contrary to the interpretation of the presidency, the tribunal did not reject his application to inspect the server of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The tribunal on Monday refused an application by Mr Abubakar and his party to compel the INEC to grant them access to the server INEC allegedly used to transmit results for the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the development, the presidency through Mr Shehu described the tribunal’s ruling as justice served.

But Paul Ibe, the Media Adviser to Mr Abubakar, in a statement on Tuesday, said Mr Shehu misinterpreted the court ruling.

He said the ruling did not mean rejection but that the court only set aside the request because the case is still at its preliminary stage.

He insisted that the PDP candidate won the February 23 election.

“The request by Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party to inspect the server of Independent National Electoral Commission was NOT rejected.

“What the honourable Tribunal said is that it is still at the preliminary stages and the main case HAS NOT begun and that the matter of granting access to inspect the INEC server is not relevant to the preliminary stages. It is a matter to be adjudicated upon when the case proper is being heard.

“As such, the celebration by the administration of General Buhari that their electoral heist has been covered is premature. Their giddiness has even blinded them to the eye witness testimony given to multiple media in interviews by staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission that there is indeed a server and that they actually submitted results and accreditation through it,” he added.

He said the chances of the PDP prevailing at the tribunal have been brightened by the report of the EU election observers mission.

He said Mr Abubakar and the PDP “anticipate the ACTUAL ruling of the Tribunal when the case proper begins” and hope to have the last laugh.