Ethiopian army chief shot dead

The chief of staff of the Ethiopian Army, Seare Mekonnen, has been shot dead, the BBC reports.

Mr Mekonnen was killed by his own bodyguard in Addis Ababa, the capital of the East African nation.

The Ethiopian Prime Minister, Abiy Ahmed, speaking on TV, said Mr Mekonnen and another officer died trying to prevent a coup attempt in Amhara region.

The regional governor of Amhara, Ambachew Mekonnen, and an adviser, was also killed in a separate attack.

The PM said the situation in the region and across the country is under control.

Ethiopia has witnessed largely ethnic protests by citizens in Amhara and other parts of the country in the past few years. The protesters marched against totalitarian rule and demanded democratisation of the country.

Mr Abiy has since his election last year released political prisoners and removed ban on political parties with a view to end political repression in the country.

