Osinbajo heads to America, to meet VP Pence

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo will depart Nigeria on Saturday for the U.S. where he will be meeting with his U.S. counterpart, Mike Pence, and other key groups and interests in the country.
Mr Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja.
Ahead of his meeting with Mr Pence on Wednesday in Washington D.C, Mr Osinbajo will be meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations on Monday in New York.
In his meeting with Mr Pence, Mr Osinbajo will be discussing matters of mutual interests between Nigeria and the U.S.
He will be speaking on Nigeria’s economic prospects and other related matters in his meeting with the Council on Foreign Relations.
The vice president is expected back in Abuja on Thursday.
(NAN)
Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility
Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.
For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.
By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.
Donate
DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP
Now available on
TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information
All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.