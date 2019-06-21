Nigeria orders teaching of history as standalone subject

AUD primary school, Ilie, Odo-otin LG.
AUD primary school, Ilie, Odo-otin LG.

The Federal Government has directed all basic and secondary schools across the country to immediately implement the teaching of history as a standalone subject from the next academic calendar.

Sonny Echono, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education made this known on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

The Federal Government on June 18 promised the return history to school curriculum while ensuring that all primary school teachers are trained to deliver digital literacy.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has declared at the launch of Education for Justice Programme that government had kick-started implementation in 12 primary and secondary schools across the six geo-political zones and instructional classes have also commenced.

According to Mr Echono, the directive has already been given and it is automatic that all the schools should implement simultaneously.

“By the next academic calendar, history will be taught as a standalone subject.

“It is with immediate implementation. So, definitely for the next academic year everybody will fall in line because we already articulated the curriculum and the examination should be done along those lines,” he said.

(NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.