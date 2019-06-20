U.S. commends Nigeria’s efforts to curtail human trafficking

Related News

The Nigerian government has made significant efforts to curtail human trafficking in the country, a new report by the U.S. government stated.

The 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report indicates that Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2, from Tier 2 Watch List because the government of Nigeria has made significant and increasing efforts to combat human trafficking during the reporting period.

According to a statement by the United States Diplomatic mission to Nigeria, Public Affairs Section, the report was officially released by the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The report includes assessments of more than 180 countries and territories, including the United States.

The report is the 19th edition of an annual report required to be submitted by the Secretary of State following the U.S. Congress passage of the 2000 Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).

The goal of the report is to stimulate action and create partnerships around the world in the fight against modern-day slavery.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria encouraged continued progress by the National Agency for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other government entities to ensure Nigeria’s return to the Tier 1 status, which it achieved in 2009.

Countries in Tier 1 are those who have fully complied with TVPA minimum standard while those in Tier 2 are countries whose government do not fully comply with the TVPA minimum standard.

The Nigerian government through NAPTIP has continued to arrest and prosecute human traffickers.