U.S. commends Nigeria’s efforts to curtail human trafficking

NAPTIP Office [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]
NAPTIP Office [Photo: Nigerian Pilot]

The Nigerian government has made significant efforts to curtail human trafficking in the country, a new report by the U.S. government stated.

The 2019 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report indicates that Nigeria was upgraded to Tier 2, from Tier 2 Watch List because the government of Nigeria has made significant and increasing efforts to combat human trafficking during the reporting period.

According to a statement by the United States Diplomatic mission to Nigeria, Public Affairs Section, the report was officially released by the U.S. Secretary of State, Michael R. Pompeo in Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

The report includes assessments of more than 180 countries and territories, including the United States.

The report is the 19th edition of an annual report required to be submitted by the Secretary of State following the U.S. Congress passage of the 2000 Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).

The goal of the report is to stimulate action and create partnerships around the world in the fight against modern-day slavery.

The U.S. Mission in Nigeria encouraged continued progress by the National Agency for Prevention of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) and other government entities to ensure Nigeria’s return to the Tier 1 status, which it achieved in 2009.

Countries in Tier 1 are those who have fully complied with TVPA minimum standard while those in Tier 2 are countries whose government do not fully comply with the TVPA minimum standard.

The Nigerian government through NAPTIP has continued to arrest and prosecute human traffickers.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.