Lawan bows to pressure, rescinds Festus Adedayo’s appointment

festus adedayo[Photo Credit: Offical Facebook page]
festus adedayo[Photo Credit: Offical Facebook page]

The Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has reversed his appointment of Festus Adedayo as his special adviser for media and publicity.

This was made known in a statement by his special assistant on media and publicity, Mohammed Isa.

Although no reason was given for the new decision, the Senate President however, wished Mr Adedayo well in his future endeavours.

“The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr Festus Adedayo as Special Assistant to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr Adedayo the best in his future endeavours,” part of the statement read.

The Senate President appointed Mr Adedayo on Tuesday, but the decision was opposed by government loyalists who said Mr Adedayo was a harsh critic of the administration.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported the controversy as well as call for Mr Adedayo’s sack.

In his reaction, Mr Adedayo, a journalist and columnist, told PREMIUM TIMES he did not canvass for the position and that those condemning his appointment mistook him for a politician.

Mr Adedayo said he had no regrets about his critical commentaries, and that if he accepted the appointment he would do so to serve the country.

He however said he was consulting on whether to take the appointment or not, and also made clear should he accept the appointment, he would not do things differently from the way did before.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.