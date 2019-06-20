Recovering stolen funds better than jailing corrupt persons – Sagay

Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption
Itse Sagay, Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption

It is more important to recover stolen funds than to jail corrupt persons, a presidential adviser has said.

Itse Sagay, the chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Itse Sagay, also said it could be a waste of efforts trying to jail corrupt persons.

According to Punch newspaper, Mr Sagay, who was represented by Etannibi Alemika, a PACAC member, said this on Wednesday during a workshop organised by the committee in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) in Jos, Plateau state

He said after an evaluation, he discovered that jailing corrupt people in the country was “a waste of effort” because of the weakness in the judicial process.

Mr Sagay said his committee preferred to place emphasis on recovering stolen assets from people found culpable.

He said while the focus is placed on financial corruption, “the truth is that nepotism is a more serious problem.”

Mr Sagay also commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his anti-corruption fight while calling on the public to alert relevant agencies about any acts of corruption.

“Corruption has primarily been fought by the Federal Government in the country. There is too much focus on financial corruption but the truth is that nepotism is a more serious problem,” he said.

“After our evaluation in the fight against corruption, we discovered that jailing people is a desperate and wasteful effort. It is going to be difficult to have convictions because of the weakness in the judicial institution. And that is why we have concentrated more on asset seizure of corrupt people as the way to go.”

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.