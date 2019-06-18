What we discussed with President Buhari in Abuja – APC governors

Related News

On the reason for the meeting

This morning, Mr President graciously granted audience to the Progressive Governors Forum. We came to congratulate him on the National Assembly elections and thank him for the confidence he has in the Progressive Governors Forum members who participated actively in all the processes that led to the emergence of Senator Ahmad Lawan as Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila as Speaker, and Hon. Ahmed Wase as Deputy Speaker.

Furthermore, we used the opportunity to thank Mr President for all he has been doing and all the successes recorded in the areas which he campaigned upon, and by extension our party, which are security, economy, and accountability.

We are quite happy with his support for states where close to N2 trillion was given in form of restructuring of loans, refunds on federal roads, refund for Paris Club, which has helped encouraged economic activities in the states, payment of salaries, payment of pensions, payment of gratuities and overall investment by infrastructural spendings.

We are also appreciative of increased investment in agriculture, which has been because of conscious decision to support agriculture as a way out of economic challenges and provide economic growth.

We also congratulated Mr President that despite the drop in incomes, the value for money that he insists upon has begun to pay off in terms of more security across the country. Even though some challenges still remain, he is working hard on that with sincerity.

Last and not least, we offered to work with Mr President continuously to ensure that we increase economic performance, the security of our country and social cohesion.

We thank Mr President for celebrating the Democracy Day consistent with the promise he has made, which is a major element reflective of his democratic ideals in ensuring that an issue, which is so important to many Nigerians, has been finally addressed in a way that we are all happy.

Your party is in full control at all levels. What promises are you making to Nigerians?

Well, we as the Progressive Governors Forum will push so that that legislation and cooperation between states and federal government will intensify. We will be more active in investments in all areas that can provide employment and incomes rapidly will increase. We will collaborate more to ensure that security is enhanced, particularly when it involves state borders.

Did the issue of the ministerial list come up?

No. It is an executive decision.