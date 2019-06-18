Gunmen kill three persons in Kaduna community — Police

Police combing tthe bush for kidnap victims
File photo of Nigeria Police combing the bush

The police in Kaduna on Tuesday confirmed the killing of three persons by gunmen at Unguwan Rimi village in Chawai District of Kauru Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer of the police command in the state, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Mr Sabo said that information available to the police had it that on Monday 17 at about 2:25p.m., the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), Kauri, received a distress call “that armed men entered Unguwan Rimi village in Chawai District of Kauru LGA (and) started shooting sporadically, and in the process, shot dead one Monday Yahaya (eight years old), Samson David (17 years old), and Ashimile Danladi (nine years old) respectively.”

According to him, the team of police men that was quickly drafted to the area evacuated the bodies to a hospital and ensured that order was restored in the area.

Mr Sabo said that efforts were ongoing to apprehend the perpetrators of the act and the command has intensified surveillance and other proactive efforts to forestall further breach of the peace in the area.

Also, Yahaya Mohammed, Res-Tsam (Chief) of Chawai, who confirmed the development in an interview with the NAN, said that the killers invaded the village settlement around 2:30 a.m. and shot sporadically at people, killing three children in the process.

The monarch further told NAN that the attackers again proceeded to Chikoba settlement at about 4 p.m. and opened fire in the area, killing another child and injuring another.

“Following an uproar, we immediately alerted security operatives to come to our rescue.

“Except for the elderly man, who sustained gunshot wounds, I cannot confirm to you the exact number of injured persons as so many people ran out of their homes for safety when the attack began,” he said.

(NAN)

