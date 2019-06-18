Egypt’s former president Morsi buried in eastern Cairo

Mohammed Morsi [Photo Credit: www.thestar.com]

Egypt’s former President Mohammed Morsi has been buried in Cairo, his son said on Tuesday, after he collapsed in court and died a day earlier.

Mr Morsi’s son, Abdullah, said in a tweet that his father was buried near two Muslim Brotherhood spiritual leaders in eastern Cairo’s Nasr City district.

He said security agencies had refused to allow their father to be buried at the family grave in the Nile Delta province of Sharqiya.

“We washed his noble body at the hospital of Torah prison and read the prayers for him inside the mosque of the hospital.

“The burial took place at the grave of Muslim Brotherhood guides in Nasr city,” Abdullah said.

Mr Morsi, who was a member of the outlawed Muslim Brotherhood, became Egypt’s first democratically elected leader in 2012 before being deposed in a military coup the following year.

He collapsed during a court session in Cairo. He was 67.

Monday’s session was part of a trial in which he was facing treason charges for allegedly leaking secret state documents to Qatar while he was in office.

The Ministry of Interior declared a state of maximum alert in the country after the announcement.

The Muslim Brotherhood was formed in 1928, though was only able to transform to a political party, the Freedom and Justice Party, in 2011, while it was headed by Mr Morsi.

(dpa/NAN)

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.