PREMIUM TIMES Special Publication on Nigerian Democracy @ 20 goes on sale online

Following its warm reception and huge patronage since its release on Wednesday, June 12, Premium Times has opened a sales point online for its Special Publication, “Nigeria: 20 Years of Patchy Democracy.”

At just a click, readers anywhere in the world can buy a digital copy of the188-page Magazine at our online store

https://www.premiumtimesng.com/store and https://www.facebook.com/pg/Premiumtimes/shop/

The magazine, which focuses entirely on the first two decades of Nigeria’s Fourth Republic, features an incisive front-page column by the Catholic Archbishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, and exclusive interviews with the three living presidents of Nigeria under the dispensation – Olusegun Obasanjo, Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

It is one of the rare occasions that President Muhammadu Buhari has spoken exclusively to a Nigerian medium since he took office in 2015.

This is also true of former President Goodluck Jonathan who is also gave his first such interview since he left office the same year.

President Olusegun Obasanjo, as usual, holds nothing back in his frank assessment of governance and development after him.

A former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Aliyu Modibbo Umar, also dug deep into his memories as a minister and as a bureaucrat at the Aso Rock Villa for decades before that appointment to deliver a splendid review of the development of the nation’s federal capital up to and since the Fourth Republic. You will find it a great piece of insight.

The main section of the magazine contains Premium Times trademark bold and in-depth scrutiny of the performance of the polity in the various sectors over the last two decades; and everything you want to know about the longest period of civil rule in Africa’s most populous nation and largest economy.

The spotlight roved from politics to governance, development and security; from the economy to education, health, arts, entertainment, and sports.

For record purposes, the magazine also brings you the key presidential inaugural speeches and the names of all those who have led the three arms of government from 1999 to 2019.

Visit our store and download a copy at the cover price of just N2,500.