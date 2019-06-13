Buhari honouring Abiola is to Obasanjo’s shame — Fayose

Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.
Former president Olusegun Obasanjo.

A former governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fasoye, has again criticised former President Olusegun Obasanjo for failing to honour Moshood Abiola throughout his eight years in power.

Mr Fayose made the rebuke in a tweet on Thursday. He said the honour done to Mr Abiola by President Muhammadu Buhari is a shame on Mr Obasanjo, as a fellow Yoruba as Mr Abiola.

Mr Abiola won the June 12, 1993, presidential election, but the election was annulled by the military government of Ibrahim Babangida.

Mr Abiola later died in detention five years later, having been arrested by the military junta of Sani Abacha for declaring himself president.

Mr Buhari in 2018 recognised Mr Abiola’s mandate by conferring on him Nigeria’s highest national honour of the Grand Commander of the Federal Republic, reserved only for presidents.

He also declared June 12, the day the election was held, as Nigeria’s Democracy Day.

Nigeria had celebrated Democracy Day on May 29 since 1999. This year marked as the first time the celebration happened on June 12.

On Wednesday, Mr Buhari also renamed the Abuja National Stadium after the late Mr Abiola.

Reacting on Thursday, Mr Fayose said: “Honouring MKO Abiola by @MBuhari is to Obasanjo’s shame.

“It remains a sore-point of his political history that because of ego, Obasanjo, who’s the greatest beneficiary of the June 12, 1993 struggle, failed to honour his kinsman, MKO Abiola. So, I commend President Buhari”, he wrote on Twitter.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.