Finally, Okorocha sworn in as senator

Former Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha, has been sworn in as a senator.

Mr Okorocha, representing Imo West, took the oath of office Thursday morning.

The former governor’s certificate was initially withdrawn after the electoral umpire, INEC, said the issuing officer declared the result under duress after the February 23 senatorial elections.

On day of inauguration of the ninth Senate, Mr Okorocha made himself available in the morning but was not sworn in.

INEC’s insistence on not issuing the certificate was despite a court order directing the commission to do so.

However, later on Tuesday, INEC decided to issue Mr Okorocha his certificate, but said it would appeal the court ruling.

