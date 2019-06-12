Nigeria 2 – 0 South Korea Ratings | How Falcons played

Related News

The Falcons needed to win at all costs and despite being under the cush for most of the match, the Thomas Dennerby-led side held on for their first goal and points in France to enhance their chances of qualifying for the round of 16.

Dennerby made one great call as he replaced Tochukwu Oluehi with 18-year-old Rivers Angels’ Chiamaka Nnadozie. The other change was an enforced one as Faith Michael was ruled out of the tournament with the injury she copped against Norway.

Here are the player ratings as the Falcons fought hard to stay alive in France.