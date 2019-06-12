Buhari names Abuja National Stadium after MKO Abiola

Related News

President Muhammad Buhari has announced the change of the name of the National Stadium, Abuja, to MKO Abiola Stadium.

Mr Buhari made this pronouncement during his speech at the Democracy Day celebration on Wednesday at the Eagle Square, Abuja.

June 12 was signed into law on Monday as Democracy Day as a mark of honour to Mr Abiola, the acclaimed winner of June 12, 1993, presidential election.

Highlights of the president’s speech on the occasion included the issue of infrastructure provision to rural areas to engender micro-economy in the country.

Mr Buhari also pledged to continue the fight against corruption, insecurity and economic development, adding that “we will enshrine a Nigeria that works for Nigerians and not just a few people” during his second tenure.

(NAN)