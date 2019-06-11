Lawan promises to check insecurity, unemployment, high suicide rates

Related News

Nigeria’s new Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, has promised a better relationship between the executive and legislature for the benefit of Nigerians.

Apart from the executive, the ninth Senate will work with the judiciary to restore the value of the country, he said.

Mr Lawan made this remark in his speech after new senators took the oath of office on Tuesday.

He said the ninth Senate will take off with the aim of revitalising the Senate in line with “our constitutional duties, urgent expectations of our citizens and global best practices.”

He promised an accountable Senate which he said would be fair to all.

The Senate President added that a good relationship with other arms of government will birth better days in the country.

“I strongly believe that the 9th assembly will operate as an institution that is largely accountable, participatory, collaborative and responsive to the needs and aspirations of the masses. In the discharge of my duties as the president of the 9th Senate, I will be fair and just to all irrespective of party, religion or ethnicity. I, therefore, solicit your support from all of you my friends.

“In the 9th senate, no dream is too big to imagine, no challenge is too great to surmount. We will no longer settle for anything less than the best. We will collaborate with other arms of government to reclaim our country and restore our values.

“We are going to work collaboratively with the executive arm of government to strengthen our planning of budget that ensures effective service delivery to the citizens without any budget delay passage and its implementation. We will work on the fight against corruption and other major security challenges that Nigeria faces today.

“We will address the current high level of youth unemployment and high use of illicit drugs as well as depression and high rates of suicide. We will collaborate with the house of representatives and states assemblies to have legislative partnerships,” he said.

The Senate adjourned its plenary to Thursday, June 13 after the speech.