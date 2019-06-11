BREAKING: Ahmed Wase declared House deputy speaker

Ahmed Wase from Plateau State has been declared the deputy speaker of the House of Representatives.
Mr Wase emerged unopposed after he was nominated for the office by Sada Soli from Katsina State.
He is the All Progressives Congress’ most preferred candidate for the office.
He was on a joint ticket with the new speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila.
Nasir Ayitogo is a National Assembly correspondent at PREMIUM TIMES. He is a graduate of Theatre and Media Arts from Nasarawa State University, Keffi, where he also obtained an Masters’s degree in Public Relations and Advertising. Twitter: @nastogo
