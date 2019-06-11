Alleged N19.4bn Arms Funds Fraud: Dasuki’s absence stalls trial

Related News

The trial of a former National Security Adviser (NSA), Sambo Dasuki, in the alleged misappropriation of N19.4 billion arms funds was on Tuesday stalled before a Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, due to his absence.

The judge, Hussein Baba-Yusuf, said the State Security Service (SSS) in a letter written to the court said Mr Dasuki had refused to come.

The letter was in response to an April 16 court order on the SSS to produce Mr Dasuki before the court.

Based on this letter sent to the court, the prosecution counsel, Oluwaleke Otalagbe, applied for a date to enable them regularise and prepare before the next adjourned date.

Prior to this, the judge, Mr Baba-Yusuf, adjourned to July 1 for hearing.

The former NSA is standing trial alongside a former Minister of Finance under President Goodluck Jonathan, Bashir Yuguda, a former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa, his son, Sagir and his company, Dalhatu Investment Limited.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged them with 25 counts bordering on criminal breach of trust and misappropriation of public funds to the tune N19.4 billion.