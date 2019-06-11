Ndume congratulates Lawan

Senator Ahmed Ndume, contender for the senate presidency arriving the senate chamber.
Senator Ahmed Ndume arriving the Senate Chamber this morning

Borno Senator, Ali Ndume, appears to have accepted the outcome of Tuesday’s election in the Senate.

The top contender for the position of the senate president was seen shaking hands and congratulating his challenger, Ahmed Lawan.

The duo were the only contenders for the position. Mr Lawan prevailed with 79 votes to Mr Ndume’s 28.

After the lawmakers cast their votes, counting commenced.

However, while the votes were still being counted, Mr Ndume stood up from his seat to shake the hands of Ahmed Lawan and congratulated him amidst cheers from other lawmakers.

Mr Ahmed was the preferred candidate of the All Progressives Congress.

Shortly afterwards, the Yobe senator was announced winner of the election.

The election of Senate President was held at the first session of the Senate on Tuesday.

After a secret ballot voting, the Clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Mr Lawan’s victory to the cheer of Senators and others in the chamber.

Mr Sani-Omolori said 107 senators cast their votes.

“It is my pleasure to announce that Senator elect, Ahmed Lawan, having scored the highest number of total votes cast is hereby returned duly elected as Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he said.

Mr Lawan, a former Senate Leader, was the favoured candidate of the All Progressives Congress(APC).

His nomination was moved in a motion by Senator Yahaya Abdullahi and seconded by Adeola Olamilaken of Lagos West.

Mr Ndume was backed by the PDP.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.