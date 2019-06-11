APC governors storm National Assembly ahead of inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the ninth National Assembly, governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have stormed the National Assembly.
Led by the Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi, the governors went straight into the Senate chamber.
Notable amongst them are Kano State governor, Abdullahi Ganduje; Kwara State, Abdulrahman Abdulrazak; Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule and Katsina State, Aminu Masari.
Also in the entourage are former governors of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari and Borno State, Kashim Shettima.
More details later….
Nasir Ayitogo
