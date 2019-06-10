June 12: Buhari assents to Public Holiday Amendment Bill

The Inauguration Of President @MBuhari and Vice-President @ProfOsinbajo at Eagle Square. 29th May 2019. Photos;📸@tolanialli

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday at the Presidential Villa, signed the Public Holidays Act Amendment Bill into law.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Ita Enang, disclosed this to State House correspondents in Abuja.

Mr Enang, a former senator, said the Act declared June 12 of every year as public holiday and Democracy Day in Nigeria.

“It amends the Public Holidays Act which now removes May 29 of every year as a public holiday and now makes it June 12, democracy as a public holiday in Nigeria henceforth.

“By this Act, May 29 is no more a Public Holiday,’’ he said.

Mr Buhari had on June 6, 2018, declared June 12 to be the new Democracy Day in commemoration of the democratic election of MKO Abiola on June 12, 1993.

The federal government had earlier on Monday declared June 12, as a public holiday, to commemorate the nation’s National Democracy Day.

(NAN).

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.