Major Health News Last Week

Polio Vaccination: Nigerian soldiers to lead health workers to hostile locations – Buratai

The Nigeria Army will henceforth conduct polio vaccination in locations in Borno State made inaccessible to health workers by the Boko Haram insurgency, the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai, has said.

This decision was taken as the world looks up to Nigeria and sub-Saharan Africa to do the needful for the eradication of poliomyelitis in the world.

If no new case of poliovirus is detected in Nigeria by August, Africa will attain the wild polio eradication goal, thereby making the entire world polio-free.

NAFDAC shuts company packaging unregistered honey in Abuja

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has raided a manufacturing facility which packaged honey under poor hygiene in Abuja.

NAFDAC’s Director-General, Moji Adeyeye, said the action was based on information on social media which indicated that the product, produced by ”Upon the Rock Church of God”, Durumi, Abuja was adulterated.

She said that tests on the product, which was initially registered with NAFDAC, confirmed that the product had become unwholesome and unfit for consumption.

UniAbuja offers automatic housemanship to 43 medical graduands

The University of Abuja, Gwagwalada, has inducted and granted automatic housemanship to 43 medical graduates.

The Chief Medical Director (CMD), University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH), Bissallah Ekele, declared the offer at the third induction ceremony of the institution on Saturday in Abuja.

The CMD, who congratulated the new medical graduands, identified some of the challenges facing the health sector as poor funding, poor management of limited funds, poor infrastructure, poor supervision by unit heads and consultants, poor attitude to work and poor relationship between the various professionals in the sector.

Over 1 million sexually transmitted infections reported daily — WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said over one million new cases of curable sexually transmitted infections (STIs) are being reported daily among people aged 15 to 49 years.

A new data released by the UN health agency on Thursday said more than 376 million new cases are reported annually of four infections – chlamydia, gonorrhoea, trichomoniasis, and syphilis.

Published online by the Bulletin of the World Health Organisation, the research shows that among men and women aged 15–49 years, there were 127 million new cases of chlamydia in 2016, 87 million of gonorrhoea, 6.3 million of syphilis and 156 million of trichomoniasis.

World Food Safety Day: 420,000 people die from eating contaminated food — WHO

Every year, an estimated 420,000 people around the world lose their lives from eating food contaminated by bacteria, viruses or chemical substances.

Nearly one in ten people – an estimated 600 million people – also fall sick for the same reason, the World Health Organisation has said.

WHO Director-General, Ghebreyesus Tedros, said, “These deaths are entirely preventable. World Food Safety Day is a unique opportunity to raise awareness about the dangers of unsafe food with governments, producers, handlers and consumers. From farm to plate, we all have a role to play in making food safe,”

Circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 found in Cameroon

The World Health Organisation has received notification of the detection of a circulating vaccine-derived type 2 poliovirus in Cameroon.

The alert was raised by the Global Polio Laboratory Network (GPLN).

Type 2 diabetes: High-intensity exercise may restore heart function

Type 2 diabetes can sometimes result in a loss of heart function. However, the results of a new study suggest this function may be recovered through high-intensity exercise.

Researchers behind the new study are from the University of Otago in Dunedin, New Zealand, and they have published their work in the American College of Sports Medicine’s journal, Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise.

They say that exercise is probably the best way to prevent heart disease among people with type 2 diabetes. They acknowledge, however, that one issue may be that many people with the condition have impaired heart function and so might be unable to train hard enough to receive the benefits of this exercise.

New study links air pollution with atherosclerosis

New research suggests that chronic exposure to ambient ozone may raise the risk of atherosclerosis and harm arterial health.

Atherosclerosis is the result of fatty deposits — such as cholesterol, fat, or cellular waste — accumulating inside a person’s arteries.

While researchers do not yet know what triggers atherosclerosis, factors such as high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and cigarette smoking are believed to cause much of the damage.

The findings were published in the journal Environmental Health Perspectives.