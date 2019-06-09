Speakership: Why I won’t step down for Gbajabiamila – APC lawmaker

Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. [Photo credit: Concise News]
John Dyegh, a member of the House of Representatives contesting for the office of Speaker of the 9th Assembly, says he is still in the race.

Mr Dyegh representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency of Benue, while briefing journalists in Abuja, said he had no reason to step down for anyone.

“I am still strongly in the race; I do not have any reason to step down for anybody and by the grace of God, I am taking it to the end.

“I am not making a show of it; it is not about parading numbers.

“For me, it is like evangelism, one-on-one engagement with colleagues and what members decide at the end of the day on the floor is what will be.’’ the APC lawmaker said.

Mr Dyegh said paramount in his agenda, if elected as speaker, was making the financing and expenditure of the House public.

The lawmaker said that the independence of the legislature without friction with other arms was also paramount in his agenda.

According to him, since public funds are used to finance government, there is a need for the people to know the details, as a matter of right.

Mr Dyegh said that there would be a deeper oversight function under his watch as he would ensure all committee fully undertake the function by strengthening them.

He noted that it was not right for the Executive to dictate for the Legislature neither was it acceptable for a party to dictate who heads House Committees.

According to him: “Headship of committees should be determined by experience and competence and not by political affiliations or creed,’’ Dyegh said.

The election, which is expected to hold on Tuesday, June 11, has Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos), Umar Bago (APC-Niger), Nkiruka Onyejeocha (APC-Abuja) and Olajide Olatubosun (APC-Oyo) among others as contenders.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has, however, zoned the office of the Speaker to the South-west and endorsed Mr Gbajabiamila for the office.

(NAN)

