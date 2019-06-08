UPDATED: Senate Presidency: 61 senators endorse Lawan – Campaign Group

Related News

At least 61 senators-elect have signed up to vote Ahmed Lawan as Nigeria’s next Senate president, his campaign organisation said on Saturday.

The secretary of the organisation, Barau Jibrin, read the names on the list to journalists at a nees conference at the Transcorp Hilton, Abuja.

Mr Jibrin said the list comprised 60 out of 62 elected APC senators and one senator from the Young Peoples Party (YPP).

He said the list was initially 64 but was trimmed to 62 after a court nullified APC elections Zamfara State.

He expressed confidence that the 61 senators would vote for Mr Lawan.

PREMIUM TIMES counted only 32 senators at the briefing.

Earlier, the chairman of the campaign committee, Yahaya Abdullahi, dispelled the notion that Mr Lawan was arrogant.

“Some people will come to me and say Lawan is arrogant. He is not arrogant, he’s a laid down person,” he said. “He’s not an extrovert and this is the man we are now supporting.”

He also reacted to criticisms that Mr Lawan’s candidacy is an imposition by the party and the Presidency.

“There was no imposition. There was only coincidence of opinion and that coincidence favoured us,” he said.

He said that meetings and campaigns had already started well before the party and the Presidency’s endorsement.

Mr Lawan, who was at the briefing, said the campaign organisation decided not to add the names of PDP lawmakers to the endorsement list.

He said he was confident of at least 35 votes from the opposition party.

“I can tell you that out of 44 PDP, we cannot have less than 35 to 38,” he said.

Below is the list of names as announced by Mr Jibrin:

Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central)

Barau Jibrin (Kano North)

Francis Alimikhena (Edo North)

Solomon Adeola (Lagos West)

Aliyu Abdullahi (Niger North)

Olubunmi Adetumbi (Ekiti North)

Ibrahim Gobir (Sokoto East)

Robert Borrofice (Ondo North)

Sadiq Umar (Kwara North)

Yakubu Useni (Kogi Central)

Adelere Orilowo (Osun West)

Biobarakuma Degi-Eremenyo (Bayelsa East)

Bulus Amos (Gombe South)

Hezekiah Dimka (Plateau Central)

Ignatius Longstan (Plateau South)

Halliru Jika (Bauchi Central)

Kabiru Gaya (Kano South)

Ajibola Basiru (Osun Central)

Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West)

Umaru Al-Makura (Nasarawa South)

Danladi Sankara (Jigawa NorthWest)

Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia (Jigawa North East)

Kashim Shettima (Borno Central)

Sabo Mohammed (Jigawa South-West)

Godiya Akwashuki (Nasarawa North)

Ovie Omo-Agege (Delta Central)

Buhari Abdulfatai (Oyo North)

Adedayo Adeyeye (Ekiti South)

Bello Mandiya (Katsina South)

Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North)

Bala Ibn Na’Allah (Kebbi South)

Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (Taraba Central)

Oluremi Tinubu (Lagos Central)

David Umaru (Niger East)

Isah Jibrin (Kogi East)

Suleiman Abdu Kwari (Kaduna North)

Ashiru Yisa (Kwara South)

Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe East)

Ahmad Babba Kaita (Katsina North)

Ifeanyi Ubah (Anambra South)

Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto North)

Lawal Yahaya (Bauchi South)

A.M. Bulkachuwa (Bauchi North)

Ashiru Ahmed (Adamawa Central)

Michael Bamidele (Ekiti Central)

Olalekan Mustapha (Ogun East)

Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun Central)

Abubakar Kyari (Borno North)

Teslim Folarin (Oyo Central)

Uba Sani (Kaduna Central)

Abubakar Shehu (Sokoto South)

Tolu Odebiyi (Ogun West)

Orji Uzor-Kalu (Abia North)

Kabir Barkiya (Katsina Central)

Bima Muhammad Enagi (Niger South)

Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano Central)

Ibrahim Oloriegbe (Lagos East)

Osinowo Adebayo (Lagos East)

Danjuma Goje (Gombe Central)

Saidu Alkali (Gombe North)

Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North)