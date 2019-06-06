APC State Chairmen pass vote of confidence on Oshiomhole

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Forum of State Chairmen on Thursday in Abuja passed a vote of confidence on the party’s National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, saying he is the best man to lead the party.

Ben Nwonye, the Secretary of the forum and Chairman, APC Enugu State Chapter, who spoke on behalf of the forum made this known while speaking with journalists at the party’s national secretariat.

He fielded questions after the state chairmen had a closed door meeting with Mr Oshiomhole and members of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

He added that in spite of recent negative reports on Mr Oshiomhole, he remains the man with a strong will to lead the party at the moment.

“We met with the national chairman of our great party and members of the NWC and we touched on relevant issues on the party.

“We discussed in details on the party’s unity and at the end of the meeting, we were fully informed on the party’s issues and unity.

“Based on the information we have and the readiness of the party and the national chairman to lead the country and the party to the next level, we have unanimously passed a vote of confidence on Oshiomhole and the NWC,” he said.

Mr Nwonye described recent negative reports making the rounds on Oshiomhole as spurious allegations meant to malign not just his person, but President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC as a party.

He added that Oshiomhole remain a strong man and the party’s national chairman, saying that he has all it takes to lead the APC to the next level.

Mr Nwonye said it was regrettable that those that were against Mr Oshiomhole started their campaign against him just as Mr Buhari was to be inaugurated for a second term in office.

On May 28, the APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Lawal Shuaibu, called on Mr Oshiomhole to resign for allegedly failing to add any value to the APC since his election.

Mr Shuaibu, in a six-page letter dated May 27 and addressed to Mr Oshiomhole, accused the chairman of incompetence, high handedness and immaturity in his handling of the affairs of the party.

He noted that the APC had lost control of seven states under Mr Oshiomhole.

“I am a critical stakeholder in the APC project and therefore, have a stake for which I reserve the right to write this letter to you,” Mr Shuaibu had said.

Following the party’s challenges in Zamfara and some other states of the federation, resulting from its mode of primaries ahead of the 2019 general elections, Mr Oshiomhole and John Odigie-Oyegun, the APC immediate past national chairman, had been engaged in blame game.

This particularly followed the upturning of the party’s electoral victory in Zamfara by the Supreme Court, and the losses it suffered in some states it previously controlled.

(NAN)

