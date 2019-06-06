APC thanks Goje for withdrawing from Senate Presidency race

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has commended Danjuma Goje over his decision to withdraw from the 9th Senate Presidency contest in support of the party’s endorsed candidate, Ahmad Lawan.

Mr Goje announced the decision on Friday after a meeting at the State House with President Muhammadu Buhari, Mr Lawan and Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

Speaking on the development through a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa-Onilu, the party also thanked the president for calling the meeting.

“We also commend the fatherly role played by President Muhammadu Buhari in ensuring compliance with party decisions and directives.

“Goje has demonstrated himself as a reliable, committed party leader, good role model and elder statesman. We believe that Goje’s selfless actions typify APC’s progressive ideals and should be emulated by all party members to ensure unity, strength and supremacy of our great party. There is no doubt that the majority APC caucus is going into the incoming 9th National Assembly as a united house.”

The APC also canvassed support for its favourite candidate for the position of Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

“On the sponsored reports against Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Party’s candidate for the Speakership position, 9th House of Representatives, that he was ‘convicted’ by a Court in the United States of America, we urge Nigerians to ignore the phantom and infantile allegations.

“The allegations have become a reoccurring fabrication. Nigerians will recall that the same baseless allegation was made against Gbajabiamila in the leadup to the 8th National Assembly speakership race and came to nought. It needs restating that Gbajabiamila has never been convicted for any crime in Nigeria and abroad.

“We urge Gbajabiamila and his vibrant campaign team to remain focused on their extensive countywide consultation and engagements which has been well-received and endorsed across party lines.

“Ahead of the June 11 inauguration of the 9th National Assembly, we urge all APC federal lawmakers to rally around the candidatures of Senator Ahmad Lawan, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and all our candidates for the respective principal positions.”