Senator praises Abacha, compares Saraki to late dictator

Related News

The senator representing Ebonyi central, Obinna Ogba, has likened the leadership style of the outgoing Senate president, Bukola Saraki, to that of Nigeria’s late military dictator, Sani Abacha.

Mr Ogba made his comparison in his valedictory speech on Thursday.

First, he criticised his colleagues for their display of ethnic sentiments in the Senate.

“In this chamber you find the good, the bad and the ugly but Nigeria is represented here. What I noticed in this eighth assembly is that there are people who do not see anything good except in their zones,” the lawmaker said.

“We are not supposed to be belong to any political party, zones or religion here. The earlier we changed that attitude, it will be better for this country.”

He then thanked the presiding officer, Ike Ekweremadu, and Mr Saraki for their leadership in the winding-up 8th Senate.

Particularly, he reserved praises for Mr Saraki whom he likened to former Head of State, Sani Abacha.

Mr Abacha ruled the country between 1993 and 1998.

“Mr President I want to thank the leadership of the Senate, particularly Senator Bukola Saraki and your humble self, Dr Ike Ekweremadu.

“I am one of those who believe that many people can say what they like but Sani Abacha is a president that we have never seen. You may like it, you may not like it but I will liken Saraki leadership to that of Abacha.

“Abacha is a very good man, no matter what they are saying about him. People are condemning him today are worse. Things that he did not do but time shall tell. During Abacha we don’t have security problem like this and so many things the man did.

“Wherever the man is, God will continue to bless him. He is the one that gave us Ebonyi state. God will continue to bless him and you too (Saraki),” he said.