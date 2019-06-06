There were plans to ‘overthrow’ eighth Senate – Ekweremadu

Related News

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has said there were plans to ‘overthrow’ the outgoing 8th Senate.

In his speech during the valedictory session held on Thursday, Mr Ekweremadu praised his colleagues for resisting the scheme.

The valedictory session, where senators are allowed to reflect on their time in the upper chamber, is usually the last session of a parliamentary tenure.

The first to deliver his speech, Mr Ekweremadu said the character of his colleagues during the trying times showed their goodwill.

Even though he alleged there were plans to overthrow the eighth Senate, he did not give further information on those involved.

“In the front of our problems, we stood together as a Senate. We are mindful of the institution and of course, our loyalty was to the people of Nigeria. I will like to thank my colleagues for taking that position.

“As a matter of fact, there were plans to overthrow this Senate by force but there are some people here, in spite of their political divide, they stood their ground and today I want to thank them. I thank them for their courage, for standing by the truth. This has shown that there are still men of goodwill in this country.”

Mr Ekweremadu reserved special praise for his party men.

“I will like to thank my colleagues in the PDP who, despite all the trauma, the persecutions, stood by democracy and rule of law and committed themselves to this institution. You are the heroes of this eighth Senate.”