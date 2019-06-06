BREAKING: Senators Lawan, Goje in closed-door meeting with Buhari

President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling
President-Muhammadu-Buhari Smiling (Photo: dailypost.ng

Two frontline candidates for the office of Senate President, Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State and Danjuma Goje from Gombe State, are currently meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in his office.

The two senators arrived the Presidential villa together some minutes after 11 a.m. and went straight to Mr Buhari’s office.

They came in a few minutes after Nasir El-Rufai, governor of Kaduna State, arrived the villa and headed to the office of the president.

The lawmakers in the upper chamber are billed to elect a successor to Senate President Bukola Saraki on June 11.

The governing All Progressives Congress (APC) had earlier told its elected senators that it is expecting them to elect Mr Lawan as the Senate President.

Reports, however, suggest that Mr Goje may emerge because he enjoys the support of some APC senators and members of the opposition.

Mr Lawan is the Senate leader while Mr Goje is the chairman, committee on appropriations.

Details later…

