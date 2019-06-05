Guru Maharaji to Buhari: Appoint me special adviser to oversee petroleum, other ministries

Sat Guru Maharaj Ji [Photo: PREMIUM TIMES - Ben Ezeamalu]
Sat Guru Maharaj Ji [Photo: PREMIUM TIMES - Ben Ezeamalu]

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, Tuesday called on President Muhammed Buhari to appoint him as his ‘spiritual adviser.’

He said this has become necessary because other religious groups and their leaders have failed.

Maharaj ji made the request during a press conference to mark the 26 years ‘Anniversary Celebrations of Nigeria Declaration as the new Holy Land of the Universe.’

The event was held at Maharaj ji village, along Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

He said among his expectations was for the president to appoint him to oversee the ministries of water resources, agriculture, and oil and gas in Mr Buhari’s second term.

Apart from his request for appointment, the controversial cleric also spoke on other issues.

He said the federal government needs to increase the wages and improve on the welfare of judges in the country to stop the temptation of receiving bribes directly or through agents. He also called for the creation of state police, saying it would help improve the security situation in the country.

The cleric advised the federal government to reveal the names of those involved in the mismanagement of funds of some privatised Nigerian companies, including Nigerian Airways, Ajaokuta Steel, Delta Steel, Nigeria Electric Power Authority among others.

He called ror the creation of the Ministry for Culture and Tradition, and the establishment of a ‘social security system to give all unemployed High School graduates the sum of N6,000 , National Diploma holders a sum of N8,000, Higher National Diploma and Degree the sum of N15,000 monthly.’ He said such will take them away from criminal activities.

“The Federal Government should increase the reward for whistle blower to 10% in order to encourage more Nigerians to take up the challenges, Alafin of Oyo should be made Chairman of the Council of Traditional Rulers in Nigeria ‘in consideration of his position from the inception of the project Nigeria as the leading king of the land,” he said.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

 

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

NEVER MISS A THING AGAIN! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD: This space is available for a Text_Ad.. Call Willie on +2347088095401 for more information

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.