It’s Official: Ramadan ends, Nigerian Muslims to celebrate Sallah Tuesday

Related News

The head of the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) and Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, has formally declared the end of the Ramadan fast in Nigeria.

Mr Abubakar made the declaration in a televised message Tuesday night.

He said the new moon marking the end of Ramadan was seen in states like Borno, Yobe and Katsina.

The new moon marks the end of the 29 days of Ramadan fast for Nigerian Muslims. Tuesday will, thus, be the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid-el-fitr.

Nigerian Muslims will join their counterparts in other countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE to celebrate the Islamic festival on Tuesday.