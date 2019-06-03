BREAKING: Moon seen, Nigerians to celebrate Sallah Tuesday

Related News

The new moon marking the end of Ramadan has been seen, an official has told PREMIUM TIMES.

Ishaq Oloyede, the Secretary General of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) said the Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, will make an official announcement on Monday night.

The Sultan is the head of the NSCIA.

The moon was seen in Damaturu and another town, Mr Oloyede, a professor, said.

The new moon marks the end of the 29 days of Ramadan fast for Muslims. Tuesday will, thus, be the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal and the celebration of Eid-el-fitr.