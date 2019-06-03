Eid-el-Fitri: Moon seen in Saudi Arabia, UAE

Related News

The new moon marking the end of Ramadan has been seen and announced in Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

Officials in both countries have announced the end of Ramadan and Tuesday as the first of the Islamic month of Shawwal.

In Nigeria, the Nigeria Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) was yet to announce the sighting of the moon at 8 p.m. on Monday.

Except the announcement is made tonight, majority of Nigerian Muslims will still observe the Ramadan fast on Tuesday with Wednesday as the day of the Eid-el-Fitri celebration.